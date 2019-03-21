Tom Brady Bombs Down Ski Slope, Patriots Fans Freak Out

Tom Brady Bombs Down Ski Slope ... Pats Fans Freak Out

Well, this ain't what you wanna see if you're a Patriots fan ... Tom Brady bombing his way down a mountain on skis!!!

The 41-year-old QB is out in Montana with his family for their annual ski trip -- and decided to take a run down a pretty large mountain.

"A little downhill this morning," Brady posted along with the video ... "now we just need to find the jump."

It appears Brady is the skier in the blue jacket based on his size -- either way, everyone on the hill is going pretty damn fast.

So, how are Pats fans reacting? Just as you'd expect ... CONCERN!!!

"Hey. Stop," one fan wrote on Instagram. Here are some other comments ...

-- "Please slow down. Stay inside" -- @hbennett3223

-- "Wtf are you doing man?!?! Be safe man" -- @cpeters1993

-- "I'm sweating watching this" -- @j_delano

-- "Killin it Tom just dont break anything especially those fingers gonna needem for another ring" -- @jasont1287

-- "Tom, my heart is beating faster then ever before. Be safe" -- @tomfckinbrady12

-- "Honestly, what the hell are you doing to us Tom!! Gonna have a heart attack" -- @livkirby