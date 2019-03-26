Deontay Wilder Fury Rematch Will 'Definitely' Happen ... Both Sides Talking

Deontay Wilder Says Tyson Fury Rematch Will 'Definitely' Happen, Both Sides Talking

Some good news, bad news ...

The Good News ... Deontay Wilder says he's in talks with Tyson Fury's camp and he's VERY confident the two sides will get a deal done for a rematch.

The Bad News ... it probably ain't happening until 2020.

"I think that's something that is definitely gonna happen, but it's gonna take a little time now," Wilder tells TMZ Sports.

"Fury didn't want the rematch and I don't blame him. To be getting up off your ass like he did and to get a concussion, I wouldn't want to go again either!"

Of course, the two did battle back in December -- and even though Wilder knocked Fury down TWICE, Fury fought like hell and the bout was eventually scored a draw.

The two had initially talked about locking in a rematch right away -- but negotiations hit a wall and they both have since booked fights with other opponents in May and in June.

Wilder is set to take on Dominic Breazeale in New York while Fury will fight Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas.

Wilder says the plan is to make sure Breazeale leaves the ring in a body bag. Yeesh.

As for the rematch, Wilder says ... it will "probably" go down in 2020 -- but it's possible that could be moved up to 2019 if the two sides can reach an agreement.

Wilder says "all parties are in conversation" ... and advises fans, "Good things come to those who wait."