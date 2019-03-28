Nicolas Cage Files for Annulment 4 Days After Getting Hitched!!!

Nicolas Cage Files for Annulment 4 Days After Getting Married

Nicolas Cage and Erika Koike got married 4 days ago ... and he's already sick and tired of the union because he's filed for an annulment ... according to court records obtained by TMZ.

Nic and Erika tied the knot Saturday in Las Vegas, the very same day they applied for a marriage license. It sounded impulsive at the time, and turns out it was, because Wednesday Nic went back to court and asked a judge for an order making it so the marriage never happened.

Nic and Erika have been together since April 2018. He's been married 3 previous times to Alice Kim, Lisa Marie Presley and Patricia Arquette.

We thought something was up a few days ago after a video surfaced showing them at the courthouse where they got the marriage license. You see Nic -- who may have had a drink or 2 -- suggest Erika was after his loot.

Congrats, and we're really sorry.