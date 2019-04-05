Rams Head Coach Sean McVay's Home Burglarized, Jewelry And Purses Taken

Sean McVay Home Burglarized ... Jewelry & Purses Taken

Rams head coach Sean McVay's L.A. home was burglarized Thursday night by men who broke in and made off with a bunch of valuables ... law enforcement sources tell TMZ Sports.

We're told 3 men wearing hoodies, bandanas and gloves smashed through the back door of the home ... before stealing $20k worth of jewelry and expensive purses.

No one was home ... and McVay's security system went off -- alerting police to the break-in -- but when they arrived, the thieves were gone.

In addition to what was stolen, we're told there was damage done to the house ... which is still being assessed.

Our law enforcement sources tell us cops are trying to identify the men using surveillance from McVay's home ... as well as from his neighbors' cameras.

McVay isn't the first L.A. Ram to get burglarized ... receiver Robert Woods had his home broken into last year during a Thursday Night Football game.