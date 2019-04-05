'Friday' Star Tommy Lister Cops Respond to Domestic Dispute After Fight with Girlfriend

'Friday' Star Tommy Lister in Domestic Dispute, Cops Respond

Tommy "Tiny" Lister -- best-known for playing Deebo in the "Friday" movies -- got a visit from cops after his girlfriend's live stream captured him arguing with her and smacking a phone out of her hands.

Police in Chandler, Arizona tell TMZ ... officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at the actor's home this week for a verbal altercation between Tommy and a woman.

We're told no one was arrested, and neither party wanted to press charges, but as you can see in the video ... Tommy and the woman were bickering during a car ride home. Several times during the argument he tries to swipe the phone away. While they were in the garage, he lunged at her and she screamed, "don't f***ing hit me!"

There's nothing "Tiny" about Tommy ... he's 6'5" and still looks like the neighborhood bully he played in "Friday."

Tommy tells TMZ ... he never put his hands on the woman and was only trying to get the phone out of her hands. For the record, he calls the woman his "girlfriend," and adds ... he and his wife are separated, but not divorced.

As for the argument ... Tommy says he was upset because she kept egging him on. He claims police looked at the video and advised him to get a restraining order against her.

Seems pretty obvious, but he tells us she's now his ex-GF ... they're breaking up.