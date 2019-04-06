Chris Johnson Le'Veon's Going To Have A Huge Year ... Here's Why

Chris Johnson Predicts Huge Season For Le'Veon Bell, Here's Why

EXCLUSIVE

Le'Veon Bell is going to have a HUGE season for the New York Jets in 2019 ... and it's all 'cause he sat out last season -- so says NFL legend, Chris Johnson.

"He gave his body a rest," CJ2K tells TMZ Sports ... "Now he's coming back healthy. He rejuvenated his body and he's ready to go."

Le'Veon was known as arguably the NFL's biggest workhorse before he sat out all of last season over a contract dispute with the Steelers.

In 4 of the 5 seasons that he suited up for Pittsburgh ... he touched the ball at least 289 times -- including a staggering 406 in the 2017 season.

But, after carrying it ZERO times this past year ... Chris says he's projecting a monster year for Bell with his new team.

"I think it'll be a big season," Johnson says ... "It's a lot that goes into it, but, you know, I wish him the best and I hope he proves all the doubters wrong."

By the way, Chris -- who played one season for the Jets in 2014 -- gave some advice to Bell for how to tackle New York ... and ya gotta hear the wise wisdom he shelled out!!!