Lenny Dykstra Sues Ron Darling Over Racist Allegations In New Book

Lenny Dykstra Sues Ron Darling Over Racist Allegations In New Book

EXCLUSIVE

Lenny Dykstra has taken his war with ex-Mets teammate, Ron Darling, to court -- suing the former pitcher for painting him as a foul-mouthed racist in his new book.

Darling recently published "108 Stitches: Loose Threads, Ripping Yarns and the Darndest Characters from My Time in the Game" ... which features stories from his playing days.

But, Dykstra says a story about him mercilessly taunting Dennis "Oil Can" Boyd -- a black pitcher -- during the 1986 World Series is pure BS.

In the book, Darling says Dykstra got in the on-deck circle and unleashed a racist tirade at Boyd in an effort to rattle him.

Darling describes the incident as "the worst collection of taunts and insults I'd ever head -- worse, I'm betting, than anything Jackie Robinson might have heard his first couple times around the league."

Dykstra claims the story is not true -- and says several black teammates including Darryl Strawberry, Dwight Gooden and Kevin Mitchell have all vouched for him.

Also, Dykstra says Boyd himself has publicly denied knowing anything about Dykstra shouting racial taunts at him.

In his suit, filed in New York state court by attorney Matthew Blit, Dykstra is demanding damages for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Dykstra says the false allegations in the book "forever diminish Mr. Dykstra, stalk him, and preclude him from unknowable professional and personal relationships and benefits."

Dykstra is also asking the judge to issue an injunction -- which would in essence block sales of the book.