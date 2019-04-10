LeBron James Parties with Lakers Teammates ... After Magic Quits

LeBron James Parties with Lakers Teammates After Magic Quits

EXCLUSIVE

Forget the terrible season -- or the fact Magic Johnson had just quit -- LeBron James and his Lakers teammates decided to party Tuesday night anyway ... and TMZ Sports has the footage.

LeBron -- along with teammates Rajon Rondo, Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee and more -- hit up Tao Restaurant in Los Angeles where Sheck Wes performed after the Lakers game.

Lonzo Ball was also at the event ... which was a launch party for the new "Twenty" app.

Of course, the Lakers lost to the Portland Trail Blazers earlier in the evening -- ending one of the worst seasons in Lakers history. Before the game, Magic Johnson QUIT as Lakers President of Basketball Operations.

During a bizarre impromptu meeting with reporters, Johnson essentially said he wasn't having fun being a team exec -- and wanted to go back to being a "free bird" who can't be "handcuffed."

He also mentioned that he wanted to be able to tweet about NBA players and topics without being fined by the league.

We shot Magic's son, E.J. Johnson, leaving Peppermint Club after the game -- but he's not exactly ready to open up about his dad's career move just yet.