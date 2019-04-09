LeBron Should Fight For Luke Walton To Stay W/ Lakers, Says Damon Stoudemire

LeBron James Should Fight For Walton To Stay ... Says Ex-NBA Star

LeBron James should walk into Magic Johnson's office and FIGHT for Luke Walton to stay as Lakers coach ... so says Damon Stoudamire, who tells TMZ Sports Luke deserves more time in L.A.

"LeBron, go in there and fight for my man," the ex-Trailblazers superstar says ... "He needs more time."

Of course, it's widely believed Walton's days as head man of the Lake Show are numbered ... 'cause nearly every insider believes he's going to get canned after this season.

In fact, there were some in the NBA world who were surprised to see Walton make it this long ... 'cause his Lakers are 10th in the West and have a 37-44 record.

But, Stoudamire -- who's friends with Luke and actually coached with the guy in Memphis -- says Walton just needs a little more time to right the ship.

"I think Luke deserves a couple more years ... Luke knows what he's doing. He knows what he's doing."

Does Luke have a shot to get that extended time?? Probably not ... names like Jason Kidd, Tyronn Lue and Mark Jackson have already been thrown out as possible replacements.