LAPD Denies Game's Claim They Insulted Nipsey Hussle's Family

The Game Accuses LAPD of Insulting Nipsey's Family at Funeral Cops Say It's Not Them on Radio Frequency

Exclusive Details

The Game accused LAPD officers of insulting Nipsey Hussle's family while chatting on their radios and manning Thursday's funeral at Staples Center ... but LAPD says it's not them.

The rapper posted the audio Friday, blasting LAPD, saying it, "seems to be LAPD officers intercepted on police radio & caught disrespecting Nips parents, his home-going & celebration."

In the audio, you hear someone take shots at Nipsey's parents. Another person's heard saying, "What they should've done after the funeral is drove the mother f***er and put him in the ground before he starts stinking up the place."

The LAPD tells TMZ ... the department is NOT conducting an investigation, contrary to reports, because they've determined it's not their officers on the radio frequency. LAPD says its department broadcasts using digital frequencies and the audio Game posted doesn't appear to be a digital frequency.

What's more ... LAPD says its broadcasts can't be intercepted using a toy walkie-talkie.