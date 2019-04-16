Jeff Goldblum & Emilie Livingston Everything's Roses ... Down on Melrose

Jeff Goldblum & Emilie Livingston Are Couple Goals on Melrose

Here's a little something to make your day a bit brighter -- or a lot -- Jeff Goldblum and his wife, Emilie Livingston, acting like high school sweethearts who are deeply in love.

Jeff and Emilie were strolling down Melrose Ave. Tuesday in L.A., hand-in-hand and smiling gleefully while doing it. He's rocking the perfect shirt, too -- a rose-patterned button-down on Melrose. Works for him!!!

Em looked great too, but Jeff's in a baller class of his own.

As for why the couple was so damn happy -- well, they have lots of reasons. Jeff's about to get his own docuseries on Disney's new streaming service, aptly called the "The World According to Jeff Goldblum." He dives into the history and science of everyday objects.

JG ... never a dull moment.