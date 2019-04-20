Ben & Jerry's Makes Blazing Statement on White Privilege and 4/20

Ben & Jerry's Makes Blazing Statement on 4/20 Calls Out White Privilege

Ben & Jerry's got blunt on 4/20 by going to battle for the disproportionate amount of minorities getting the shaft when it comes to weed busts.

The famous ice cream company made their thoughts very well known in a 29-second clip calling out white privilege ... straight-up saying it's hard to celebrate 4/20 when so many people of color are still being arrested for pot. Ben & Jerry's thinks that ain't right.

It’s hard to celebrate 4/20 when so many people of color are still being arrested for pot. We have to do better. Learn more: https://t.co/DPCcqND0SI pic.twitter.com/fLsngGteOF — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) April 20, 2019

Check out the video ... the company wants to celebrate the holiest of holidays for stoners, but while also making sure legalization doesn't leave people of color behind. It also calls on the judicial system to expunge EVERYBODY'S weed convictions.

BTW ... weed is legal in 33 states but, according to one study, black people in NYC are 8 times more likely to be arrested for weed than whites. Ben & Jerry's says that's NOT cool.

Now that's a company that knows its audience.