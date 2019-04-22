NBA's Alonzo Mourning Rebounding with Mystery Lady ... After Splitting with Wife

Alonzo Mourning Rebounding with Mystery Lady After Splitting with Wife

Breaking News

Alonzo Mourning had 7,137 rebounds during his NBA career ... and now he can add one more to the list.

The 49-year-old was spotted cruising the beach in Miami with a new lady on his arm -- just months after splitting with his wife of 22 years.

Back in February, it was reported Zo and Tracy Wilson Mourning decided to separate and move forward with a divorce. The two had met back in 1980 and had 3 kids together.

Alonzo made a TON of money during their relationship -- reportedly raking in more than $147 MILLION during his NBA career, not including endorsement money.

But, it seems the former NBA star is moving on ... because he was arm-in-arm with a new lady on Miami Beach during Easter weekend.

Oh, and Zo looks JACKED!

It's been more than 10 years since Mourning last played in the NBA -- but he still looks pretty solid.

Zo was a 7-time All-Star during his 15-year career. He was a title with the Miami Heat back in 2006.

Mourning was inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame back in 2014 and now works in the Heat front office as a player development guy.

As for the identity of the new woman -- it's a mystery so far but one thing's for sure -- SOMEONE NEEDS TO REFILL THAT MARTINI GLASS!