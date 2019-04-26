Chief Keef Strikes Deal in South Dakota Airport Drug Case

Chief Keef Strikes Plea Deal In. S. Dakota Drug Case

Chief Keef just dodged jail time in his South Dakota airport drug case ... thanks to a sweet plea deal.

The rapper appeared in court Friday and entered a no contest plea for felony possession of a controlled substance. Two misdemeanor charges -- possession of weed and paraphernalia -- were dropped. As part of the deal ... he will serve ZERO time behind bars so long as he keeps his nose clean for a year.

As we reported ... Keef was busted at an airport in Sioux Falls back in June 2017. Cops said he had 4 blunts and an edible in his backpack. We were told Chief just simply forgot he had it on him before boarding his flight.

But, it's all behind him now. Case closed ... IF he stays outta trouble!!