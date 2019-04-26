Nick Bosa Ain't Talking Politics ... After NFL Draft

Now that he's been drafted ... and the money's coming in ... think #2 overall pick Nick Bosa's ready to remove his virtual muzzle and talk politics again?!

Nope! Well, at least not yet ...

We spotted the 49ers newest star leaving Nashville early Friday morning and asked if he would get back to tweeting about Donald Trump and all of the other pro-Republican things he used to post about.

Remember, before the draft, 21-year-old Bosa (an outspoken conservative) told ESPN he wiped his Twitter page of all political talk out of fear there could be a backlash in liberal San Francisco.

Back in his college days at Ohio State, the star defensive end tweeted pro-Trump comments and was critical of Colin Kaepernick.

But, Bosa was stone-faced in the airport Friday morning while walking behind his famous father, John Bosa (who also played in the NFL), ... and didn't even crack when we asked if he'd be open to get a drink with former 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick.

So, will Bosa get back to his old tweeting ways? Stay tuned ...