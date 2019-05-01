Rich the Kid Cut Off from Booze, Causes Scene on Flight ... Cops Play Peacemaker

Rich the Kid Stopped by Cops After Booze Dispute on Delta Flight

EXCLUSIVE

Rich the Kid caused a stir over not being able to stir a drink on his flight out of Los Angeles, and when he landed in Sacramento ... the police were waiting.

Folks sitting near Rich on the Delta flight Wednesday tell TMZ ... the rapper was PISSED because flight attendants stopped serving booze as the plane was about to land ... and he kept ringing his flight attendant call button.

We're told the flight attendants got upset too and asked him to stop ... but Rich wouldn't listen and the madness ensued. The crew called ahead to the terminal to let police know they had an unruly passenger onboard.

As you can see, cops greeted Rich as soon as he got off the jetway. Sources close to Rich tell us he wanted to speak to a Delta supervisor about why he couldn't get served, and to file an official complaint with the airline.

We're told the police mediated the discussion between Rich and Delta -- he was never handcuffed or arrested ... and eventually went on his way.

Rich on his way to gig in Stockton, CA. We're guessing he'll find all the booze he wants in his dressing room.