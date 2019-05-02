Baby Burro Suffers Ass Injury On Barbed Wire Fence

Baby Donkey Recovering After Barbed Wire Fence Injures Ass

Remember the puppies dumped in a Coachella trash bin??? The same team that helped rescue them is at it again ... rescuing this baby burro which is proving to be a real, tough ass.

Riverside County Animal Services tells TMZ ... the 3-day-old female donkey was found in the middle of the road Wednesday in the San Jacinto Mountains, about 3 hours southeast of L.A. We're told the person who found it brought it home after noticing a big cut ... on the burro's butt.

The good Samaritan -- who said he coaxed the animal to follow him home -- told officials the donkey was alone and its mother nowhere in sight. A veterinary team from Animal Services scooped up the animal and treated the laceration. Officials think it was cut on a barbed wire fence.

The burro's now in the hands of veterinarian Sharon Gonzales, who volunteered to foster the beast ... no burden. Turns out she already has 2 others at home.

Of course, Riverside County Animal Services got the public to help identify the heartless bitch caught on camera throwing a bag of 7 puppies in a dumpster last month. Authorities ultimately arrested Deborah Sue Culwell, who faces 7 felony counts of animal cruelty.