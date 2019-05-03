Oscar De La Hoya Wants To Promote Kevin Hart's Boxing Career, Seriously

Oscar De La Hoya To Kevin Hart I'll Promote Your Boxing Career ... Seriously

Oscar De La Hoya says there's a new (kinda) young fighter he wants to add to his Golden Boy Promotions stable ... Kevin Hart ... and make no mistake about it, Oscar is being 100% real.

Kevin recently took up boxing, and actually stepped into the ring for a LIVE SPARRING session against pro poker player Antonio Esfandiari and held his own in a close loss.

We talked to Oscar who's promoting the HUGE Canelo Alvarez vs. Danny Jacobs fight going down on DAZN this weekend who says Kevin needs to stop giving his fists away for free.

"If he wants a promoter, Kevin, give me a call. I can put you on the big stage here in Vegas live on DAZN."

If you think Oscar's just playing, you're wrong. His eyes LIT UP at the thought of working with Hart, and he gave us a blueprint to how KH's boxing career would look if he hooked up with Golden Boy.

"I can get him a few fights, 4 rounders, 6 rounders, build him up to the championship level."

Kevin has said he wants a rematch against Esfandiari before he does anything else, and you guessed it, Oscar's down to promote that too.

"I have the perfect location. We can do it at the Staples Center, headlined by Kevin Hart, live on DAZN, make a lot of money. I could make up a championship belt that would fit around his waist. Come on, Kevin, let's do it."

So, Kev ... you down?