Michael Thomas & Saints Stars Help Build Ramp For Disabled Man

Here's an awesome story to brighten up your Thursday ... Michael Thomas and other Saints stars lent a hand to a disabled man this week -- building a ramp for him outside of his house.

Jerry Hills -- a resident of the New Orleans neighborhood St. Roch -- says he lost his leg after a bacterial infection 3 years ago ... and he's struggled to get up and down his stairs ever since.

When the Saints got word he needed some assistance ... they visited the guy's home with some power tools -- and built him a new ramp for his pad on Wednesday!

According to NOLA.com, Saints stars like Thomas, Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport were all there with employees from Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers to lend the hand.

Hill appreciated the amazing gesture, saying, "Having this ramp is a great feeling ... To see so many people that care about you, it’s great. It’s really great."

This ain't the first time the Saints have given back to their community ... Drew Brees famously built an entire "fully inclusive playground" back in 2017 for special needs kids.

Props to all of Who Dat Nation for the gestures!!!