Antonio Brown's #84 Steelers Number Given To Undrafted Tight End

The Pittsburgh Steelers are OFFICIALLY done with Antonio Brown ... they just gave away his #84 jersey to an undrafted free agent tight end -- just a few weeks after AB's departure!!

Of course, Brown's exit from the black and yellow wasn't pretty ... dude had drama with just about everyone on the team.

But, the guy was a legend for the Steelers -- 11,207 receiving yards and 74 receiving TDs in 9 seasons -- and some thought MAYBE Pittsburgh might want to retire his number eventually.

But the Steelers shot down ANY plans of that this week -- because they not only gave away his number ... they handed it to a UDFA TE!!!

#Steelers 2019 Rookie Minicamp (May 10-12) numerical roster is attached. Jersey numbers for rookies at minicamp are subject to change (at a later date).



*Devin Bush (#55) is the only confirmed number for the team's rookie class. pic.twitter.com/vNUZjQgNTS — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) May 10, 2019

Now, Milan Richard ain't a scrub -- dude did win 2 national championships at Clemson -- but he ain't exactly Antonio Brown either.

For their part, the Steelers also had no problems giving away Le'Veon Bell's old #26 jersey ... newly acquired safety Mark Barron has already called dibs on those digits.

In case you were wondering, the Steelers have only officially retired 2 players' numbers in franchise history -- Joe Greene (#75) and Ernie Stautner (#70) -- but they've historically taken some digits, like Terry Bradshaw's #12 and Franco Harris' #32, off the table nonetheless.

Sorry, AB.