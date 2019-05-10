TMZ

Pope Francis Custom Golden Knights Jersey ... Sin City's Holiest Fan!!!

5/10/2019 3:02 PM PDT

Pope Francis Gets Custom Golden Knights Jersey, Sin City's Holiest Fan!

Breaking News

Sin City found God on Friday ... 'cause a Las Vegas Golden Knights fan delivered a custom jersey to Pope Francis -- and the holiest guy on earth LOVED it!!!

Unclear why a man came to the Vatican bearing the NHL gift ... but when he did -- and the pictures became public -- the Knights were thrilled, tweeting of the moment, "OMG!"

The jersey is awesome ... it's a custom sweater featuring the name "Pope Francis" on the back.

Of course, the Knights are officially done this season -- the Sharks took care of them in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in a super controversial, down-to-the-wire game 7 finish.

If only they had extra help from above back then ...

