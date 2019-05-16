'Bachelor' Finalist Hannah G Slams Kelly Ripa for Bach Diss ... But I Still Love You!!!

'Bachelor' Finalist Hannah Godwin Claps Back at Kelly Ripa for Diss

Kelly Ripa ﻿has no idea what the hell she's talking about when it comes to "The Bachelor" and her take on it is downright rude -- at least it was to Hannah Godwin, who was a finalist just last season.

We got Hannah Wednesday night at Craig's in WeHo and got her take on what Kelly said earlier this week -- that the show is creepy and the idea of 25 exceptional women fighting for 1 "ordinary" guy is disgusting.

As one of those exceptional women, Hannah G thinks it sucks that Kelly's dissing all of Bach Nation. Yes, you can tell Hannah's a bit conflicted because she loves her some Ripa ... but ultimately, she wants Kelly to know the show worked out just fine for her.

Of course, 'Bachelor' creator Mike Fleiss and 'Bachelor' host Chris Harrison have also gone on the offensive, saying, "Easy, @KellyRipa ... #TheBachelor franchise pays your salary!"

Harrison tweeted, "Look out #BachelorNation @KellyRipa is coming after you and your 'disgusting' Monday night habit." Goes without saying ... it's gotten ugly.

BTW ... current 'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown appeared on 'Kelly & Ryan' Thursday and they joked about Kelly's slam. Hannah B added, for her, doing the show is "one of the most empowering things that I ever have done."