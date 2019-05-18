Khloe Kardashian Grandma Kris Can't Be Trusted with True ... When it Comes to Sugar!!!

Khloe Kardashian Says Kris Jenner Sneaks Sugar to Grandchildren

EXCLUSIVE

Khloe Kardashian will not leave baby True alone with Kris Jenner ... because she fears Grandma will give the kid a sugar high!!!

True Thompson's momma dished with Disso Queen Laura Wasser on her hit podcast, 'Divorce Sucks!' which drops Monday ... and Khloe says Kris is like your typical grandma ... always fretting about extra layers and bribing the little ones with sugary treats.

Khloe reveals True's yet to taste any kind of unnatural sugars ... but she's got to watch her back around Kris because granny wants to fatten up the 1-year-old with all sorts of sweets.

Khloe believes Kris' tasty bribes are her way of getting Kim's and Kourtney's kids begging to go over the river and through the woods.

It's a fascinating conversation on parenting ... watch and learn how each of the Kardashian sisters deal with their broods ... from militant to permissive.

You can catch Laura's full episode with Khloe Monday on PodcastOne and Apple Podcasts.