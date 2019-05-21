Chris Rock's 'Saw' Crossover Makes Perfect Sense, Producer Will Packer Says

Chris Rock Crossover to 'Saw' Makes Total Sense says Producer Will Packer

Chris Rock comes from a dark place ... so his jump to the horror genre should come as no surprise, and it's exactly why producer Will Packer ﻿says he's anxious to see Chris revamp the "Saw" franchise.

We got Will out Monday at LAX and had to ask him about the famed funnyman signing up to executive produce the next "Saw" chapter ... slated to be released October 23, 2020. It's been 3 years since "Saw IV" was released and now the Emmy and Grammy-winning writer/stand-up comedian will add his own horror spin to the flick.

Check out the clip ... Will -- producer of "Straight Outta Compton," "Think Like a Man," "Girls Trip" and many more hits -- says Chris' roots is what makes comedians and horror a perfect marriage.

Chris, BTW, will be stepping into a gold mine ... the "Saw" franchise grossed nearly $1 billion worldwide. The first "Saw" movie cost $1.2 million to make and earned a whopping $100 million.

Lots of dough to be made for sure, but Will makes one thing clear ... there's one specific comedian he does NOT wanna see dabble in horror. The thought of it alone is just ... scary.