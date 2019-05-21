George Foreman Says Joshua vs. Wilder Could Be Bigger Than Ali vs. Frazier

George Foreman Wilder vs. Joshua ... Could Be Bigger Than Ali vs. Frazier

Watch out Ali vs. Frazier ... your status as the biggest heavyweight fight of all time is in jeopardy ... that's according to George Foreman, who says there's one fight that could be bigger.

Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua.

Wilder nuked Dominic Breazeale's face via 1st-round knockout this weekend -- and immediately, ring reporter Jim Gray began pressuring Deontay about when he'll fight Joshua, the most decorated active heavyweight.

We talked to Foreman, who says he doesn't know when the fight will happen, but he DOES know it'll be HUGE when it does.

"If Joshua and Wilder fight, it would be the biggest heavyweight fight of all time!"

Just so you guys know, historically all the biggest fights have been between heavyweights ... until Floyd Mayweather came along and changed the landscape.

We asked George again, and he doubled down saying the fight would be "bigger than anything."

Question is ... will it ever happen? Wilder didn't seem convinced after destroying Breazeale and Joshua is busy preparing to fight another dude no one's really ever heard of.

But, if George is right, we're talking about maybe a $300 million dollar event ... SO GET TO IT GUYS.