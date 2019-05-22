Boxer Danny Garcia's GF Shows Knockout Buns in Puerto Rico

Boxer Danny Garcia's GF Knockout Buns in Puerto Rico

Bet you wish you were Danny Garcia right now.

The superstar boxer and his smokin' hot baby mama, Erica Mendez, are having the time of their lives out on vacation in Puerto Rico ... dancin' it up and putting it on display for all to enjoy.

And, yeah ... we're enjoying it, alright.

FYI -- Swift and the singer/model have been dating for years and have one child together.

But, it was Mom and Dad having all the fun on Wednesday ... showing off some serious moves to "Ella Quiere Beber" by Anuel AA and sippin' on some drinks.

So, sit back and enjoy, wherever you are, and live vicariously through these guys. They're doing it right.