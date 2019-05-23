Geto Boys Cancel Reunion, Bushwick Bill Pulls Out in 11th Hour

Geto Boys Reunion Tour Canceled!!! Bushwick Bill Pulls Out

Bushwick Bill is pulling out of the Geto Boys reunion and now, on the eve of their tour kicking off, the whole thing's been canceled ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to Bushwick Bill tell TMZ ... he was not down with the tour because he felt organizers were piggybacking off his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis. Specifically, he thought the title -- The Beginning of a Long Goodbye: The Final Farewell -- made it seem like he was on his deathbed.

As we reported, the legendary rap group was slated to begin a 4-city tour Friday -- but the promoters tell us, with Bill backing out ... they've now pulled the plug.

The wheels for the tour were first put in motion in late April. We're told that's when Bushwick phoned his group mates, Scarface and Willie D, and told them he wanted to do a Bushwick and Friends tour, but wanted to talk more about it after a doctor's appointment.

Unfortunately, that's when he found out about his cancer diagnosis.

We're told Bill believes tour organizers exploited his cancer news, jacked HIS tour idea and turned it into a full reunion for the Dirty South legends -- and that's why he decided to pull out.

People connected to Willie and Scarface tell us they were blindsided by Bushwick, and claim he didn't voice any complaints about the tour as recently as last weekend.

Bushwick is now planning to roll out a 20-city solo tour, which he's calling "Phuck Cancer," beginning June 8 in Dallas. We're told he'll donate 10% of proceeds to pancreatic cancer patients in each city on the tour.