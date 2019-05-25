Bebe Rexha Says 'I Love This Fat Ass' and I'm Over Photoshop

Bebe Rexha 'I Love This Fat Ass' ... And I'm So Over Photoshop

Bebe Rexha is done with photoshop and is urging women to buck social media bullies whose purpose in life is to "f*** you up."

Bebe was on her way out of LAX Friday when she explained the purpose behind her un-photoshopped pic of her in a bikini, hanging out on a San Juan, Puerto Rico beach.

Bebe celebrates herself and other women, proclaiming, "I love my body, I love this fat ass, and I'm very proud of it!"

She makes it clear ... women who seek approval from social media are in a losing fight, photoshop or not, because the end game is to mess with their mind, so it's dumb to go there in the first place.

Bebe went nuclear on fashion designers before the Grammys ... designers whom she says refused to dress her because her figure wasn't small enough. Designer Michael Costello had 2 simple words for his comrades in arms who turned their back on BeBe ... 'f*** off!"