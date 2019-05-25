Rapper Sosamann Arrested for Felony Human Trafficking

Rapper Sosamann Arrested for Human Trafficking

Hip-hop artist Sosamann was allegedly involved in cajoling 2 young women to come to California with promises of living the Hollywood dream ... then forcing them to turn tricks instead.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the women were arrested in a prostitution sting in L.A. earlier this month, and during police questioning they claimed the rapper and others lured them to the West Coast, then forced them into selling themselves for sex.

The women also claim they were unable to escape.

We're told cops investigated and arrested a group of people for human trafficking ... including the rapper.

Sosamann was arrested and booked on a felony charge on May 11, but was released the next day after posting a $100k bail. He's due in court next month.

No further details are available, but we're told the investigation is ongoing.

Sosamann's been around for a few years, but recently released a track featuring NBA YoungBoy titled "Who I Am."

We've reached out to Sosamann's rep for a comment -- so far, no word back.