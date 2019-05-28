Bronny James I'm Already A Millionaire!!! ... On Instagram

Bronny James Hits 1 Million Instagram Followers in One Day

Breaking News

Well, THAT didn't take long!!

Less than 24 hours after LeBron James lifted his social media ban on his oldest son ... Bronny James has 1 MILLION followers on Instagram.

The 14-year-old heir to the throne was welcomed to IG with a big shout-out from his daddy Monday afternoon ... as well as a warning shot to all trolls:

"Told him 3 years ago the summer of 2019 I’d let you him get one," Bron said. "Damn time flies! Hahaha! Anyways let’s get Bronny! P.S. Keep y’all hating asses off his comments or we pulling up‼️‼️"

Naturally, Draymond Green was one of the first "hating asses" to hit Bronny's comment section, playfully going after the teen hooper with a "Im at your f**king neck this summer G!!! All gas"

Other notable followers include Mike Trout, Odell Beckham, LaMelo Ball, RJ Barrett, Trae Young and Maverick Carter.

It's not like the dude needed to prove he had clout ... but he got it.