Madison Beer BottleRock Concert Disrupter Arrested for Being on Drugs

The guy who freaked out Madison Beer at the BottleRock festival this weekend allegedly came back the next day, high on drugs ... which landed him in handcuffs.

Napa PD tells TMZ ... 28-year-old Jake Rutger Hanson was arrested Sunday just outside the festival grounds after cops were called for another disturbance. When officers arrived, we're told Hanson displayed signs of being under the influence, and cops say they found drug paraphernalia on him.

Hanson was busted on the spot and booked for being under the influence of a controlled substance, as well as for the paraphernalia. We're told cops suspect he was on some kind of hallucinogenic, but it's unclear which one.

While Madison Beer was performing, a man was thought to have pointed a gun at Madison after shouts of 'GUN!' was heard. Police reports confirm that there was no actual weapon involved. 🙏



Noone was injured and the man was permanently ejected from the festival. pic.twitter.com/mcs5ZQqDuS — Music News Facts (@musicnews_facts) May 26, 2019

Hanson caused quite a ruckus the day before his arrest ... when his movements in the BottleRock crowd caused Madison to abruptly halt her set and signal that there may have been a shooting threat in the audience.

arrest at madison beer concert pic.twitter.com/gtvNEMGwCM — reaction vids (@reactchun) May 26, 2019

He was whisked away by cops, who booted him from the event entirely -- although cops didn't find any weapons on him or any proof he'd committed a crime. Still, he wasn't supposed to come back at all. NPD says event staff found his behavior alarming -- and that was enough for them to tell him to get lost for good.

We're told his photo was even distributed around to make sure he wouldn't come back. While Hanson didn't make it back inside, he got close enough to draw attention.