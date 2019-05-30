NFL's Jordan Poyer Football is Cool ... Butt

NFL's Jordan Poyer Lounges Next to Rachel Bush's Butt

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer's offseason meal plan includes cake -- and lots of it -- thanks to his bikini model wife, Rachel Bush!!

Bush just posted the pic -- but it seems the pic was from the weekend because Poyer has been at Bills team workouts in Buffalo all week long.

But honestly ... does the time frame even matter here?! No.

28-year-old Poyer and 21-year-old Bush have been living it up during the offseason -- hitting awesome places like Miami and Brazil ... lounging by the beach and twerking on yachts (basically all the fun things you can't do in Buffalo).

Rachel and Jordan have been together for years. They tied the knot back in February 2018 and have a 2-year-old daughter, Aliyah.

Take your time, NFL season ... and keep the content comin', Poyer.