Jordan Poyer's Wife Rachel Bush Twerks on a Yacht

Breaking News

Think Jordan Poyer's enjoying his offseason???

Here's the Buffalo Bills safety's wife, Rachel Bush, to eliminate any possible doubt ... turning a yacht into her personal twerk stage ... and we're definitely here for it.

Fresh off a hot trip to Brazil, the Poyer fam has been keeping the heat going in Miami -- riding jet skis, hitting the water and, of course, having private booty dances on expensive boats.

If you aren't familiar with the Poyers, Rachel and Jordan have been together for years. They tied the knot back in February 2018 and have a 2-year-old daughter, Aliyah.

Rachel recently celebrated her 21st birthday by throwin' on some lingerie and doing a photo shoot with a big ass cake (it would behoove you to check those out to refresh your memory).

Definitely seems like the waters have been calmer for the Poyers lately -- there was a lot of drama with other attractive girls last year -- but it sure looks like smooth sailing now.