Bre Tiesi Forget Manziel ... I'm Goin' to the Booty Club!!!

Bre Tiesi Hits Strip Club As Johnny Manziel Makes AAF Debut

**WARNING -- THIS CONTAINS PRETTY GRAPHIC VIDEO OF STRIPPER BUTTS**

How do you get over Johnny Manziel? Strippers. Lots of strippers.

That's how Johnny's wife Bre Tiesi distracted herself from the split over the weekend -- throwing money at some very talented twerkers ... all while Johnny was making his debut in the AAF.

Ya probably know the backstory by now ... Bre went OFF on Johnny on social media over the weekend, essentially accusing the QB of cheating on her. She had already scrubbed him from her Instagram page.

So, while Johnny hit the field with the Memphis Express on Sunday -- a HUGE step in his goal to make it back to the NFL -- Bre wasn't in the stadium or even watching on TV.

Instead, she was making it rain and slapping butts in a strip club while celebrating a friend's birthday.

As for Johnny, the 26-year-old looked pretty solid in his AAF debut -- talking trash to opponents while completing 3 of 5 passes, rushing for 20 yards ... and creating a few highlights in the process.

Seems he's poised for a comeback on the field -- as for his marriage? Unlikely at this point.