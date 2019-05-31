Nick Foles Says Wife Gave Blessing to Return to Jags After Miscarriage

Nick Foles Wife Gave Blessing to Return to Jags ... Days After Miscarriage

Nick Foles ﻿says the decision to return to Jaguars workouts just 4 days after his wife suffered a miscarriage was his wife's idea ... telling reporters, "She wanted me to come here."

Nick and his wife, Tori, lost their baby on Sunday in the 15th week of her pregnancy. Nick stayed home from Jags team activities for a few days but returned on Thursday.

On Friday, Nick was asked why he decided to get back to work so soon ... and he essentially explained that his wife felt it was best for Nick.

"It was my wife," Foles said ... "Talking to her, she knows I'm going to get home, she knows how important family is to me. But, she also wanted me to be here with the team."

"It was really up to her. She wanted me to come here and be with the team for a little bit."

Nick Foles talks about his decision to come back to the #Jaguars this week pic.twitter.com/1BuovKSV4y — Ben Murphy (@BenMurphyTV) May 31, 2019

Foles says he's rushing back home right after practice to be with his family ... and they have a great support group around them.

"We have a lot of support. Her mom is in town. My mom is coming into town helping out. There is obviously a healing process she's going through, but that's my wife."