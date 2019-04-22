Roddy White Arrested in ATL After Carpool Lane Screwup

Exclusive Details

Atlanta Falcons legend Roddy White was arrested in Georgia earlier this month -- after he was pulled over for a stupid carpool lane mishap ... and cops noticed a warrant out for his arrest.

Gwinnett County police officers say they saw the 37-year-old WR crossing the double lines to enter the carpool lane on I-85 on April 12 -- a big no-no -- and claimed Roddy's bonehead move put other drivers in danger.

During the stop, cops ran Roddy's name in the system and that's when things went from bad to worse ...

Turns out, there's a warrant out for Roddy -- who allegedly blew off a court date from a previous legal situation.

Cops say Roddy's driver's license had also been suspended -- so, he was arrested and hauled to a nearby station where he was booked and processed. His car, an Audi A8L, was impounded.

Unclear what the previous violation is ... but it seems to be another traffic-related incident since his license was suspended.

The whole thing sounds VERY similar to the case of Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette -- who was arrested in Florida earlier this month when a routine traffic stop revealed a warrant and suspended license too.

In Fournette's case, he had failed to pay a speeding ticket -- and then failed to show up to court. When he was stopped on April 11, cops handcuffed him at a car wash and took him in.

Fournette later paid the fine and now the case is closed. Seems like White will have a similar outcome.

We reached out to Roddy for comment -- so far, no word back.

White is one of the best receivers in Falcons history -- dude caught 808 passes for 10,863 yards and 63 TDs in his 11-year career.