Leonard Fournette Arrested in Florida Over Unpaid Speeding Ticket

Leonard Fournette Arrested in Florida Over Unpaid Speeding Ticket

Exclusive Details

NFL star Leonard Fournette was just arrested in Florida -- and it's all over an unpaid speeding ticket from back in November.

... A $204 TICKET!!!!!

Cops in Duval County were seen walking the Jacksonville Jaguars running back into a police station to be booked around 2:30 PM local time. He appeared to be in handcuffs at the time.

Fournette was initially pulled over Thursday for a routine traffic violation and when the cops ran his name, they noticed he was driving on a suspended license. There was also an outstanding warrant for his arrest stemming from the November citation, this according to WJXT.

BREAKING: #Jaguars star running back Leonard Fournette has been arrested after a traffic violation. This is exclusive video as we saw him get booked at Duval County jail around 2:30pm today; stems from a November citation in Neptune Beach, which police say he didn’t pay. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/6AebuVKITA — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) April 11, 2019

The prior incident reportedly took place in Neptune Beach. Fournette was reportedly cited for going 37 mph in a 25 mph zone.

We pulled the records which shows the penalty for the Nov. 17 incident was $204.00, which Fournette had 30 days to pay.

FYI, Fournette is currently in the middle of a 4-year, $27 MILLION contract.

The day after the Nov. speeding incident, Fournette rushed for 95 yards and a TD in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After Fournette was booked Thursday, he was released on $1,058 bond at 3:04 PM ... according to jail records.

The Jaguars issued a statement saying the team is "aware of the situation involving running back Leonard Fournette and are continuing to gather more information. No further comment will be provided at this time."

Fournette is coming off a disappointing 2018 NFL season where he only rushed for 439 yards in 8 games.

During one of the last games of the season, Fournette get fed up with a heckler during a game and threatened to beat the guy's ass. Fournette later claimed the heckler had been shouting racial slurs at him.

Story developing ...