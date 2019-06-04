Henry Cejudo Says He's Greatest Combat Athlete Ever, 'Jon Jones Who?'

"Jon Jones who? Cormier who? Conor McGregor who?" ... Henry Cejudo tells TMZ Sports he's the "greatest combat athlete of all-time."
Yes, you heard right ... Henry says he's the best ever.
The UFC's Flyweight champ (125 lbs.) came through the TMZ office days before his UFC 238 fight against Marlon Moraes -- where Cejudo's fighting for the Bantamweight title (135 lbs.) -- and entry into the exclusive champ-champ club.
For Cejudo ... it comes down to personal accomplishments -- and he believes there ain't a man or woman on Earth with a better resume.
"I feel like I'm the greatest combat athlete of all-time, and the credentials speak for itself," Henry tells us.
"Who's won Olympic gold medal? Who's won a flyweight title? Who's gonna fight for a second belt. Nobody. It's me."
FYI -- HC won a gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.
It's not just a second belt he's after ... Henry also wants to be #1 on the UFC top pound-for-pound list -- where he's currently ranked 4th.
BTW, speaking of belts ... shout-out to Cejudo's coach, Eric Albarracin, for holding his ... things heavy.