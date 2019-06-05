UFC's Anthony Smith Metal Rod In Broken Hand ... The Gory Pic!!!

UFC's Anthony Smith Shows Bloody Pic Of Metal Rod In Broken Hand

Breaking News

It's like a scene out of a 'Terminator' flick ... doctors peeling back the skin on Anthony Smith's broken hand to show the metal rod holding the UFC star's bones together!!!

... and it's NASTY!!!

Yes, this is the ultimate "inside look" at Smith's injury -- taken during surgery Wednesday on his left hand.

As we previously reported, Smith fractured a bone in his hand while punching Alexander Gustafsson in the head over the weekend during their UFC Fight Night main event.

Despite suffering the injury in the 2nd-round, Smith continued fighting and ultimately choked Gustaffson out for the victory in the 4th.

Smith told us he could feel his hand swelling up inside of his glove -- but tried to focus on a camping trip he had planned after the fight ... and it ultimately inspired him to win.

Oh, and he was dead serious about the camping thing -- we're told Smith has a trip planned out for the weekend!

Get well soon!