Team France Star Lucas Hernandez Cops $85k World Cup Champ Chain

EXCLUSIVE

The French national team may be the iciest in all of sports ... 'cause fresh off getting championship rings from Paul Pogba, star defender Lucas Hernandez got a World Cup trophy chain!!

TMZ Sports has learned ... Lucas is following his teammates' lead in commemorating their 2018 World Cup with diamonds -- copping 2 tennis chains and a pendant of the World Cup trophy.

We're told Hernandez hit up Antonio Brown's go-to guy, Gabriel the Jeweler, for the job ... and whipped up the chains with 30 carats each, and the white gold trophy with 6 carat diamonds.

The piece even has a message engraved on the back, saying, "Champion Du Monde."

We're told the whole order is worth around $85,000.

Of course, Pogba gifted championship rings to all his teammates back in March ... so Hernandez has all kinds of WC swag now.