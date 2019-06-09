Bushwick Bill Geto Boys Rapper Dead at 52

Geto Boys Bushwick Bill Dead at 52 from Pancreatic Cancer

Breaking News

Bushwick Bill, one third of iconic rap group the Geto Boys, is dead after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

TMZ broke the story ... Bill was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in February. Just last month, he told us he was undergoing intensive chemotherapy, and had hoped to get back on the road.

Bushwick Bill, Scarface and Willie D became the Geto Boys in Houston back in 1988 and signed with J. Prince's Rap-A-Lot Records. Just a few weeks ago, the rap trio was trying to put together a reunion, but it fell apart at the last minute.

As we first reported, Bill had a falling out with tour organizers ... feeling like they were exploiting his cancer diagnosis to sell tickets. He was especially bent out of shape with the mini-tour's title, "The Beginning of a Long Goodbye: The Final Farewell."

Promoters pulled the plug on the tour on the eve of its launch. However, Bill told us he wanted to do a 20-city solo tour called "Phuck Cancer" ... and planned to donate a portion of proceeds to pancreatic cancer patients in each city.

April 7. The last time I saw him. He was, is and will always be a legend. God bless his soul and his family. There will never be another. RIP Bushwick Bill. Geto Boys. https://t.co/KUfgxHSAQa — Bun B (@BunBTrillOG) June 9, 2019

Houston hip-hop icon Bun B paid tribute on Twitter, saying Bushwick "will always be a legend."

Bushwick Bill was 52.

RIP