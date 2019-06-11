Katherine Schwarzenegger All Smiles After Gym Sesh, Wedding

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt & Pilates Do a Body Good ... That's No Stretch!!!

Katherine Schwarzenegger's not off on a fabulous honeymoon yet ... but she's still rocking that newlywed smile and GIANT ring while working on her fitness.

Katherine was beaming Tuesday as she left a pilates sesh in Brentwood. We're guessing that ear-to-ear grin has more to do with her husband, Chris Pratt, than working up a sweat ... but ya never know. She IS Arnold's daughter!

As we reported ... the couple tied the knot over the weekend at the ritzy San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito. The event, as you can imagine, was a pretty star-studded affair. Heck, the wedding rehearsal alone was at Rob Lowe's crib!

This is Katherine's first marriage, and Chris' second. He was famously married to Anna Faris, who was so happy for him and Katherine, she volunteered -- jokingly, we think -- to marry them.

That wasn't necessary, as it turned out, and the wedding went off without a hitch.

Congrats ... to Katherine, we mean. Pilates is hard!