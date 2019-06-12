Post Malone Jet's Emergency Landing ... Blown Tires to Blame

Post Malone's Private Plane Made Emergency Landing Because of Blown Tires

Post Malone's private jet made an emergency landing in New York last August because of blown tires and a bunch of errors by the flight crew ... according to the FAA.



TMZ obtained the incident reported ... and the FAA says multiple safety procedures were ignored, resulting in a super scary situation for the musician and his travel party.

According to the report ... after the plane's initial takeoff for a London-bound flight, the pilots were alerted one of the doors wasn't closed properly, so they decided to land to check things out ... everything got worse from there.

According to the FAA ... when the plane took off a second time, 2 tires on the left side of the aircraft EXPLODED. Turns out they were overdue for maintenance -- forcing the pilots to make another emergency landing but only after circling NYC for several hours to burn off fuel.

As for why the tires blew ... the FAA says Post's plane was way too heavy -- 12 passengers, 2 pilots, 1 flight attendant and tons of baggage -- and the flight crew ignored safety procedures after the first landing by only waiting 20-30 minutes before taking off again, hardly enough time to allow the plane's brakes to cool down.

Tire maintenance wasn't the only problem ... the plane itself was overdue for a maintenance check by 50 hours.

Air travel is stressful enough ... so no surprise Post told us he needed a cold one after living through the ordeal.

Maybe try first class next time, Post. Hey, the drinks are free!