Dwyane Wade Singing 'Candy Rain' at Karaoke Night Will Make You Happy

Dwyane Wade I Can Saaaaang! ... Belts Out 'Candy Rain'

EXCLUSIVE

Bunch of people at a bar in Charlottesville, Virginia took it all the way back to 1994 this week ... when Dwyane Wade took over the stage on karaoke night and busted out "Candy Rain."

You remember the song ... it was Soul For Real's biggest hit back in the day (hit #2 on the Billboard Hot 100) ... produced by Heavy D and written by Ali Shaheed Muhammad from A Tribe Called Quest.

In other words, it's a classic!!!

So, when D-Wade and his friends were in town for a youth basketball tournament, the retired NBA superstar decided to provide some musical entertainment ... and the crowd loved it!

At one point, the other guy on stage is calling for someone in the crowd to come up -- someone he refers to as "Drizzy" and "Drake" ... but from what we're told, it wasn't the superstar rapper Drake.

Still, enjoy the clip ... and here's the original song if you're in the mood to jam.

Enjoy!