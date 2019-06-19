Josh Elliott ATV Crash On 'First Responders Live' ... Driver Miraculously Survived!!!

Josh Elliott Gives Update on Driver in ATV Crash on 'First Responders Live'

EXCLUSIVE

Josh Elliott is here with some good news on the out-of-control ATV driver who led police on a wild chase that ended with him getting SMOKED by another car ... the dude somehow walked away alive!!!

The host of the new FOX reality series "First Responders Live" tells us the man recklessly riding around Baton Rouge and eluding cops before a super scary wreck is miraculously on the road to recovery ... and it's all thanks to the police and paramedics the show's TV cameras were embedded with.

Josh's new show premiered on FOX last Wednesday and it quickly proved why it's a raw, in-depth look at first responders ... because viewers were given front-row seats as a police chase turned into a horrifying car wreck in the blink of an eye, which Josh says illustrates the interplay between cops, firefighters and paramedics.

'FRL' embeds cameras in several cities across the country, documenting a night in the lives of the men and women who put their lives on the line to protect others.

Check out our clip ... Josh explains why dumb luck plays a key role in the show, and tells us how fortunate the ATV driver is to be alive.