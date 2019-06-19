Lakers' Player Sorry For Liking Pro-George Zimmerman Tweet, Claims Accident

Lakers' Moe Wagner Sorry For Liking Pro-George Zimmerman Tweet ... It Was an Accident!

L.A. Lakers forward Moe Wagner says he didn't intentionally "like" a pro-George Zimmerman tweet earlier this week ... and now he's apologizing to "anyone I hurt."

The 22-year-old German-born NBA player came under fire when people noticed he "liked" a tweet that essentially justified Zimmerman's 2012 killing of Trayvon Martin.

The tweet also said, "The black community [Zimmerman] had volunteered his time to help prior to the incident tried to ruin him."

Zimmerman was found not guilty of 2nd-degree murder and manslaughter in the Martin case -- but most people still believe the guy is a scumbag.

In fact, Wagner's Lakers teammate, LeBron James, was one of the most vocal critics of Zimmerman during the hearing.

But, Wagner -- L.A.'s 1st-round pick in 2018 -- is now making it clear he is NOT a Zimmerman supporter -- and says the "like" was a genuine mistake.

"I’d like to apologize and say I genuinely have no idea how that tweet was liked from my account," Wagner tweeted.

"I would never purposely like something so terrible, and I’m sorry to anyone I hurt."

Wagner's account has since unliked the tweet.