Conor McGregor's Helping Artem Lobov Kick Paulie Malignaggi's Ass

Conor McGregor Helping Lobov Kick Malignaggi's Ass Gave Him Scouting Report

Conor McGregor is helping his boy Artem Lobov beat the hell outta Paulie Malignaggi... by hooking his friend up with a scouting report on how to kick the boxers ass.

Lobov and Malignaggi are fighting Saturday night at Bare Knuckle FC 6 in Florida ... and the lead up to the fight has included spitting, slapping and death threats.

They HATE each other.

Malignaggi -- a former 2 weight class world champ -- is the betting favorite, and most pick him to win the fight ... but Artem has at least 1 advantage.

The Notorious.

Remember, Paulie was Conor's sparring partner back in '17 while he prepped for his Floyd Mayweather fight ... and there was big beef between the 2 guys when Conor released footage of the men sparring.

Malignaggi said the footage was edited to make him look bad, and Conor said he knocked PM around ... but 1 thing's for sure -- the bad blood is genuine.

Fast-forward to now ... Artem tells us he consulted with his good friend and strategized on just how to pick apart Paulie.

"We broke down the whole spar, so I know everything. I know his weaknesses, and I know his strengths. I was getting ready for the best version of Paulie, even though I knew a fat mess is gonna show up."

What's Artem's message for the man who promised to put him in a body bag?

"This whole thing started from what? It all started from Paulie getting his ass whooped, and then crying like a little bitch."

"And that's exactly how this is gonna end. Him getting his ass whooped 1 more time and crying like the little whiny bitch that he is."