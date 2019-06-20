Conor McGregor's Helping Artem Lobov Kick Paulie Malignaggi's Ass

Conor McGregor is helping his boy Artem Lobov beat the hell outta Paulie Malignaggi... by hooking his friend up with a scouting report on how to kick the boxers ass.
Lobov and Malignaggi are fighting Saturday night at Bare Knuckle FC 6 in Florida ... and the lead up to the fight has included spitting, slapping and death threats.
They HATE each other.
Malignaggi -- a former 2 weight class world champ -- is the betting favorite, and most pick him to win the fight ... but Artem has at least 1 advantage.
The Notorious.
Remember, Paulie was Conor's sparring partner back in '17 while he prepped for his Floyd Mayweather fight ... and there was big beef between the 2 guys when Conor released footage of the men sparring.
Malignaggi said the footage was edited to make him look bad, and Conor said he knocked PM around ... but 1 thing's for sure -- the bad blood is genuine.
Fast-forward to now ... Artem tells us he consulted with his good friend and strategized on just how to pick apart Paulie.
"We broke down the whole spar, so I know everything. I know his weaknesses, and I know his strengths. I was getting ready for the best version of Paulie, even though I knew a fat mess is gonna show up."
What's Artem's message for the man who promised to put him in a body bag?
"This whole thing started from what? It all started from Paulie getting his ass whooped, and then crying like a little bitch."
"And that's exactly how this is gonna end. Him getting his ass whooped 1 more time and crying like the little whiny bitch that he is."