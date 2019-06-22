'Angry Birds' Game Sues Angry Birdz Joint You Ruffled the Wrong Feathers!!!

'Angry Birds' Sues L.A. Restaurant Angry Birdz for Jacking Famous Name

EXCLUSIVE

The maker of the insanely successful "Angry Birds" mobile game is seeing red ... claiming in a new lawsuit an L.A. restaurant straight-up jacked its name and logo.

Rovio Entertainment -- the media company that launched the "Angry Birds" franchise -- is suing David and Mary Mkhitaryan, alleging they lifted the famous name and logo when they slapped "Angry Birdz" on a couple of L.A. joints they own.

Rovio says in the lawsuit it sent the Mkhitaryans a cease and desist letter in February but that went nowhere, so it's now suing for trademark infringement.

Rovio says the similarities between the name and the font the restaurant used prove the Mkhitaryans intended to profit off the enormous fame of "Angry Birds" -- its been downloaded more than 4 BILLION TIMES!!! - and confused consumers into thinking the game and the restaurant are somehow affiliated.

Rovio's suing for unspecified damages, including a cut of the profits the restaurant made while using the name and logo.