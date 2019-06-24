'Bond 25' Set Women's Bathroom Bugged with Hidden Camera, Man Arrested

'Bond 25' Movie Set Women's Room Bugged w/ Camera ... Man Arrested for Planting It

Someone took the 007 title, "For Your Eyes Only," a little too seriously -- 'cause a guy got arrested on the set of the new James Bond movie for placing a hidden camera in a ladies' room toilet.

49-year-old Peter Hartley was reportedly arrested last week and booked over the weekend by Thames Valley Police in England. He's facing voyeurism charges in connection to a camera that was found in one of the women's restrooms on a Pinewood Studios set.

Specifically, it was found in a bathroom where 'Bond 25' is currently filming. The production that's been plagued with delays and issues ranging from explosions-gone wrong on set to the lead star, Daniel Craig, getting seriously injured and requiring minor ankle surgery.

Due to all the delays, there was already buzz the still untitled Bond project was cursed -- and that was before the alleged perv's arrest.

It's unclear what connection the guy might have to the production or the studio, if any, but Pinewood is cooperating with the investigation, saying ... "We take this issue very seriously ... We reported the incident to the police and are supporting them with their investigation."

The film has a release date of 2020 at the moment, but at this rate ... there's no telling when it will see the light of day.