Lil Durk's Attempted Murder Curfew Is Killing His Wallet

Curfews suck when you're 26 years old ... just ask Lil Durk who's having HUGE problems cashing checks for high-paying, late-night gigs thanks to a court-ordered bedtime in his attempted murder case.

Durk was released from jail Thursday night after posting $250k bail -- but under the terms of his release, he's not allowed to be out in public from 11 PM to 7 AM.

The issue for Durk ... the late-night hours are MASSIVE for rap stars -- who get paid a ton of money for late-night shows, after-parties, club appearances and more.

Durk -- who's had hits with guys like Snoop, Fetty Wap and more -- is getting calls and offers to collect some big paychecks over the next few weeks ... but he's had to turn most of them down.

He's also had other shows that were booked before the attempted murder drama -- but those shows have had to be rescheduled too.

We're told Durk usually charges about $30k per late-night show -- so calling off multiple gigs (we're told 6 have been canceled, so far) ... is costing Durk a serious coin.

Oh, and Durk is rocking a GPS-tracking ankle bracelet ... so it's not like he can sneak out and do the shows on the sneak tip.

In the meantime, we're told Durk is trying to book earlier shows at daytime festivals -- but those are harder to come by ... and he's still losing out on the after-party money.

Durk ain't exactly poor (far from it) but his legal bills are mounting up -- and it's not like this case is about to wrap up any time soon.

As we previously reported, Durk's legal problems stem from a February shooting in Atlanta -- and officials believe Durk was directly involved ... a claim he adamantly denies.